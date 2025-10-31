Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

DUBAI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Council to review ongoing efforts to further strengthen Dubai’s judicial system.

The meeting reflected H.H. Sheikh Maktoum’s continued commitment to enhancing the performance, efficiency, and integrity of the emirate’s judiciary.

During the meeting held at his office, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed approved the promotion of several judges and members of the Public Prosecution. These promotions underscore a commitment to recognising distinguished judicial talent and fostering a work environment conducive to exceptional performance.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum approved the new organisational structure for the Dubai Judicial Institute, and the launch of a Best Judicial Practices Forum. The forum is designed to facilitate knowledge sharing among local and international judicial bodies, highlight leading practices from the field, and drive innovation within the judicial sector.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said, “We remain committed to developing a fully integrated judicial system, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai's judiciary as a global model for upholding justice and the rule of law. Supporting our distinguished judicial talent, fostering a culture of innovation, and leveraging advanced technologies are key pillars that play an essential role in establishing a forward-thinking judiciary that keeps pace with Dubai's dynamic development, while bolstering its competitiveness on the global scene.”

During the meeting attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler's Court of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council, and its members, the Dubai Judicial Council addressed several agenda items, focusing particularly on personnel affairs within the judiciary and requests submitted by its members.

The Council reviewed a report from its General Secretariat detailing the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with accredited higher education institutions across the UAE.

These agreements are designed to enhance research and education cooperation and to provide practical training opportunities for university students within Dubai's judicial entities.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed underscored the importance of expanding these academic partnerships to cultivate a new generation of national talent qualified for judicial careers, and bridge the gap between academic theory and its practical application.

The Dubai Judicial Council reviewed the outcomes of its judicial entities' participation at the GITEX GLOBAL 2025 exhibition. Presented under a single Judicial Council platform, the initiative brought together Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution, the Rental Disputes Centre, the Judicial Inspection Authority, the DIFC Courts, and the Dubai Judicial Institute, reflecting the seamless integration of Dubai's judicial bodies.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of investing in AI and predictive analytics to boost judicial efficiency, and stressed the necessity of adopting modern technologies to enhance customer services and bolster public satisfaction and confidence in the judiciary.

The Dubai Judicial Council also discussed performance targets for Community Confidence in the Dubai Judicial System Index, and approved the new organisational structure for the Dubai Judicial Institute. The Council’s updated structure is designed to keep pace with the evolving standards of judicial qualification, enhancing the Institute's role in cultivating national judicial talent and developing future-ready skills.

The Dubai Judicial Council is committed to upholding justice, equality, and the rule of law, contributing to Dubai’s sustainable development through a fair, impartial, modern, and effective judicial system. The Council strives to realise Dubai's vision for a robust and independent judiciary, fostering ethical conduct and ensuring the dignity, integrity, and competence of its members.