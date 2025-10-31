SPARK charts path for global expansion and innovation excellence

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- In a future-focused meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), the Board of Directors approved a series of strategic initiatives that reinforce Sharjah’s position as a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and technology-driven growth.

The meeting spotlighted the Park’s recent rebranding and its refreshed strategic vision that aligns with Sharjah’s long-term innovation agenda. The new brand identity reflects SPARK’s growing international recognition through major events like IASP Shanghai, Women in Tech, and GITEX – platforms where SPARK showcased Sharjah’s leadership in sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced manufacturing.

Addressing the Board members, H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi stressed on the importance of consolidating Sharjah’s global competitiveness through deeper collaboration among academia, industry, and government. “SPARK continues to evolve as a living ecosystem where ideas transform into impactful solutions. Our collective focus remains on enabling research-driven industries that strengthen Sharjah’s economy and inspire the next generation of innovators,” she said.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, presented a review of the Park’s progress over the past quarter and outlined upcoming projects and partnerships that are shaping the future of innovation in the Emirate. “The Park’s new phase of growth centres on performance, sustainability, and digital transformation. From advanced prototyping at SoiLab to new innovation platforms like Base39, SPARK is building a globally competitive environment where research and enterprise thrive side by side,” he noted.

Among the key highlights was the Seal the Deal initiative, a flagship programme that unites universities, startups, and industry partners to transform research and product concepts into market-ready ventures — a model that continues to strengthen Sharjah’s startup ecosystem.

The Park also reviewed progress on strategic collaborations with entities such as the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Advanced Technology, and Sharjah Police, focused on aligning national innovation policies and accelerating R&D impact.

SPARK’s evolving infrastructure and ecosystem were further underscored by the upcoming launch of Base39, a creative hub set to open on November 27, 2025, designed to foster cross-disciplinary collaboration in design, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. Meanwhile, SoiLab is transitioning into a full-scale prototyping and manufacturing hub, empowering innovators to translate ideas into tangible, marketable products.

During the meeting, SPARK also highlighted the successful launch of “Sharjah Next: Healthcare,” its first flagship event dedicated to advancing medical innovation. The event brought together global experts and researchers to explore breakthroughs in genomics, AI diagnostics, and clinical research — further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in healthcare innovation.

With its integrated approach that connects academia, government, and industry, SPARK continues to drive the Emirate’s innovation vision, creating a dynamic ecosystem that turns ideas into impact and reinforces Sharjah’s role as a catalyst for global innovation and sustainable development.