On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum

GYEONGJU, South Korea, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has led the UAE delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, attended by leaders and delegations from major global and regional economies.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered the UAE’s address, opening by conveying the warm greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the participating leaders and expressing his sincere wishes for the forum’s success in expanding strategic partnerships in ways that serve member states and benefit their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed highlighted that the world is facing economic challenges and transformations that call for stronger international cooperation to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth by transforming competitive advantages into bridges for new partnerships across key sectors.

He affirmed that the United Arab Emirates firmly believes that overcoming these challenges requires building an integrated global economic system that is rooted in multilateralism and openness to regional and international markets, to create new avenues for collaboration, ensure stability and safeguard shared economic interests.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended special thanks to President Lee Jae-myung for the invitation to this important gathering and expressed deep appreciation for the excellent organisation of the summit and the generous hospitality, reiterating the UAE’s commitment to working together to drive sustainable development and shared prosperity for all.

The APEC forum serves as a vital platform for strategic dialogue to expand economic partnerships by scaling trade and supporting joint investments in priority areas such as advanced technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, precision industries, healthcare and other key sectors.

The forum was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.