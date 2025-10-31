MoHESR, ADQ host Innovation Bridge 2025 forum to explore research collaboration, funding opportunities

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in collaboration with ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, organised the Innovation Bridge 2025 forum in Abu Dhabi.

The event brought together representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs) and research centres with 14 ADQ portfolio companies operating across key sectors of the economy.

The event welcomed over 100 attendees, including 34 industry leaders, 66 representatives from academia.

The Forum aimed to strengthen collaboration between academic researchers and economic sectors, encourage applied research partnerships between HEIs and the private sector and accelerate the conversion of academic research into industrial and commercial innovations with tangible economic impact.

Discussions also explored potential funding opportunities from ADQ for research projects and initiatives that are aligned with its business priorities.

Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, said that the Forum reflects the Ministry’s commitment to building dynamic links between HEIs and national business sectors to strengthen the research ecosystem and connect it to innovative applications that advance the UAE’s economic growth.

Alamiri added, “The Forum represents a practical model for constructive partnerships between the academic and business sectors. It provided an interactive platform that brought together researchers, industry leaders and investors under a shared vision to transform knowledge into economic value and theoretical research into practical, innovative solutions.”

Alamiri further stated, “We believe that investing in research and empowering researchers and innovators is an essential step towards achieving the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, sustainable economy. Our collaboration with ADQ exemplifies the strategic partnerships the Ministry is working to establish, thereby supporting applied research, accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and developing knowledge- and innovation-based industrial and commercial opportunities that deliver value to both society and the economy.”

Innovation Bridge 2025 created a strategic platform to transform research into real solutions that fuel growth across ADQ’s portfolio. In partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the initiative underscores a shared commitment to empowering innovators and advancing national priorities.

Through stronger collaboration with universities, academic institutions and regulators, ADQ is accelerating innovation and delivering tangible benefits to communities. Continued investment in knowledge and technology, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, is vital to building a resilient and future-ready economy.

Participating institutions included eight major universities such as United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, American University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah, Ajman University and New York University Abu Dhabi participated in Innovation Bridge 2025. Representatives from 14 of ADQ’s portfolio companies, including TAQA, Etihad Airways, Etihad Rail, Silal, Agthia, PureHealth, Emsteel, Tadweer Group and Abu Dhabi Airports, also participated in the Forum.

During the Forum, several interactive discussion sessions were held focusing on four main themes: artificial intelligence and automation, energy transition, environmental impact mitigation and innovative approaches to converting waste into economic value.

Innovation Bridge 2025 served as a platform to strengthen the integration between scientific research and industrial application, opening new channels of cooperation between universities and national companies to develop joint research projects, patents and opportunities for technology localisation. This aligns with the Ministry’s research support policies and supports the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031 Vision’ to build a competitive, sustainable knowledge-based economy.