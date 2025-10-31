UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses kicks off in Libya tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Libya will host tomorrow the sixteenth round of the prestigious President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, held as part of the 32nd edition of the global series, at the Al-Watan Shooting and Equestrian Club racetrack in Benghazi.

The event will feature the participation of 96 horses competing in six races held during the Second Libya Heritage Carnival.

The valuable Cup races are organised in line with the UAE’s commitment to supporting owners and breeders worldwide, promoting the breeding and ownership of purebred Arabian horses, and preserving the noble heritage while elevating the status of the Arabian horse, a reflection of the UAE’s vision to safeguard its deep-rooted cultural legacy.

The Libya round holds special significance as the first of its kind to be hosted on Libyan soil within the Cup series. It embodies the UAE’s keenness to build bridges of communication and strengthen ties of cooperation with Libya, highlighting the shared historical passion for purebred Arabian horses and heritage sports.

The sixth and main race will feature The UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses over a distance of 2000 metres on a sand track, with total prize money amounting to AED1 million.

The event will see participation from some of the finest Arabian horse studs in Libya, for horses aged four years and above. It represents a major and supportive step in developing horse racing in Libya amid strong engagement from owners and breeders across Libyan cities in this prestigious global event.