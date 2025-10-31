Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates campus of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the new campus of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities in Zayed City, Al Dhafra.

The opening comes as part of the university’s strategic plans to expand locally and offer high-quality academic programmes across various fields of humanities and Islamic studies.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the inauguration of the university’s branch in Zayed City marks a strategic step toward strengthening education in the region, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to providing an exceptional academic environment for developing national talent.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the continued support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, embodies the wise leadership’s vision to empower youth by offering educational opportunities that help build a bright future and ensure sustainable national progress. He noted that such initiatives promote quality education rooted in the values of tolerance, moderation, and responsible citizenship.

Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Hameli, Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, expressed his delight at the inauguration, describing it as a reflection of the university’s vision to strengthen its academic presence across the UAE. He affirmed that the new branch in Al Dhafra supports the nation’s educational journey and enhances the university’s role in preparing qualified national talent and promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and moderation.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the event.