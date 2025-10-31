Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, has met with Masahiro Kihara, Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group, in the presence of senior executives from the group.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed avenues of collaboration and explored partnership opportunities across investment, financial services and advanced technology sectors, reviewing the rapid evolution of the fintech industry and its role in driving innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The meeting also explored the importance of strengthening ties between financial institutions in the UAE and their global counterparts, in line with efforts to build diversified, knowledge and innovation-based economies.