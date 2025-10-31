Chief of Staff heads UAE delegation to 22nd meeting of GCC Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, headed the UAE delegation to the 22nd meeting of the Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, held in the State of Kuwait.

22nd meeting of the GCC Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff

The meeting discussed ways to enhance military cooperation and joint defence integration among GCC countries.