UAE participates in ministerial meeting of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group

MPUMALANGA, South Africa, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), headed by Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAEAA, participated in the ministerial meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group held in the city of Mpumalanga under South Africa’s presidency of the G20 for 2025.

The delegation affirmed that the UAE adopts an institutional strategy that views accountability and anti-corruption as a strategic investment in sustainable development, in line with the directives of the leadership, which places transparency and integrity among the nation’s foremost priorities.

During its address, the delegation emphasised that combating corruption requires collective action and comprehensive international cooperation, underscoring the UAE’s commitment, through its audit body, to strengthening the exchange of expertise and building partnerships among supreme audit and accountability institutions. It also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors to foster trust within the business and investment environment.