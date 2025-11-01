MoFA concludes Second Climate Negotiators Retreat ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) successfully concluded its Second National Climate Negotiators Retreat, hosted at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), as part of national preparations for the upcoming COP30, CMP20, CMA7, and the 63rd Session of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SBI63/SBSTA63), scheduled to take place in Belém, Brazil, from 10th–21st November 2025.

The retreat was convened to strengthen internal coordination, align on national priorities, and build a unified approach to climate diplomacy across thematic negotiation tracks and the key deliverables expected, including on Just Transition, Climate Finance, the Global Goal on Adaptation, and advancing the implementation of the UAE Consensus agreed at COP28 through the development of the next generation of NDCs.

The sessions, which built on the progress made at the June Subsidiary Body sessions (SB62), and consultations at UNGA and PreCOP, were designed to strategically assess the evolving negotiations landscape and prepare for the UAE’s active engagement with partners under the multilateral process across key deliverables.

In his opening remarks, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, set the tone for the work of the UAE National Climate Negotiations Team during the day ahead. He emphasised the imperative of a coherent and unified voice that safeguarded the country’s priorities and national interest, reflecting the leadership and ambition showcased by the UAE while hosting COP28 and the resulting historic UAE consensus.

He said, “This team does not represent one ministry, one entity, or one department – it represents the UAE as one unified delegation. You are here because you embody that national responsibility and the leadership shown at COP28, and that is the spirit we must carry on into the implementation phase.”

As the UAE looks ahead to participating in COP30, the country reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its leading role as a decisive voice for ambitious and fair climate leadership, building on the legacy of COP28 and the UAE Consensus, while also ensuring equity, sustainable development and prosperity for all.