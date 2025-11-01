Pre-owned Boat Show in Dubai kicks off

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Pre-owned Boat Show in Dubai kicked off on Friday at Dubai Creek Marina, Park Hyatt Resort. Taking place from 31st October to 2nd November 2025, under the theme “A Boat for Everyone”.

The three-day event brings together more than 50 international brands showcasing over 50 yachts and boats with a combined value exceeding AED200 million. The exhibition is set to reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading regional hub for leisure marine innovation and a premier marketplace for pre-owned boats.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors, including investors, marine enthusiasts, and prospective buyers of luxury yachts and boats. The show features a diverse range of high-quality, competitively priced pre-owned vessels.

According to reports issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, the number of registered maritime vessels in 2024 reached 7,738, marking a 14.4 percent increase compared to 2023. Meanwhile, the number of maritime crew members rose to 12,226, a 22.8 percent growth rate.

These figures highlight investors and operators’ confidence in the emirate’s advanced maritime ecosystem and reaffirm Dubai’s status as a global hub for maritime innovation and sustainability.

The exhibition’s opening day witnessed a remarkable turnout of visitors and enthusiasts, highlighting its prominent position within both the regional and international marine events.

This year’s edition offers a comprehensive experience for newcomers to the world of boating. In addition to a diverse selection of pre-owned boats ranging from 20 to over 100 feet, the event provides an integrated suite of specialised services, including financing, insurance, and boat maintenance, as well as displays of marine spare parts and accessories, enabling buyers to make confident and informed decisions.