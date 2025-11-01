UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Rodney Williams, Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Governor-General Rodney Williams and Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.