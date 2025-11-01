Mansoor bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic accomplishments at 3rd Asian Youth Games

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, said that the support of the leadership, and the determination of the nation’s athletes, are the driving forces behind the UAE’s continued success on the regional and international stage.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the outstanding achievements of the UAE sports contingent at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which brought together 5,000 athletes from 45 countries.

The UAE contingent, comprising 152 athletes, won 31 medals, set new records, and finished as the top Arab nation in the medal tally, ranking eighth overall.

Sheikh Mansoor noted that behind every record and medal lies an inspiring story of dedication and national pride, stressing that the UAE’s sporting success is not a coincidence but the outcome of commitment and a profound sense of duty to the nation. The country’s flag will always soar high so long as the its spirit of excellence lives on, he said.

Sheikh Mansoor expressed pride in the UAE’s impressive medal haul — from record-breaking runs in athletics to the strong debuts of the camel racing and Muay Thai teams, and a swimming gold in the 50-metre butterfly, which saw the fastest timing in the history of the Games. He also praised the jiu-jitsu team’s multi-medal success and other podium finishes across equestrian, combat, e-sports, and badminton events.

He commended the spirit of commitment, teamwork, and selflessness demonstrated by all members of the UAE contingent, who stood united in their support for the athletes throughout the Games. Sheikh Mansoor also praised the UAE diplomatic mission in Bahrain for its continued support and assistance, which helped facilitate the efforts of all participating teams.

The UAE contingent participating in the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain included 152 athletes — 107 men and 45 women — who competed across 19 disciplines: handball, 3×3 basketball, equestrian (show jumping and endurance), athletics, swimming, road cycling, boxing, Muay Thai, e-sports, weightlifting, triathlon, taekwondo, table tennis, camel racing, badminton, golf, judo, jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts (MMA).