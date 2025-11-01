GCC-Stat: GCC’s real GDP reached $466.2 billion by end of Q1 2025

MUSCAT, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The latest statistics released by the Statistical Centre of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) showed that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached US$466.2 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2025, up from US$451.9 billion in the same period of 2023, marking a growth rate of 3.1 percent.

The data indicated that non-oil activities accounted for 73.2 percent of the GCC’s real GDP by the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to 26.8 percent contributed by oil activities.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the GCC’s real GDP recorded a growth of 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching US$466.2 billion, up from US$465.5 billion in the previous quarter.