UAE wins bid to host World Congress 2028 of World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care in Dubai

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has won the bid to host the 19th World Congress of The World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care (WFICC) in Dubai 2028, followed by Japan in 2029 and Singapore in 2030.

The announcement was made during the recent meeting of the occasion of the 17th World Congress in Vancouver, Canada.

This achievement marks a historic milestone for the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to host this global event since the Federation’s establishment in the 1970s.

The WFICC brings together societies and associations specialising in intensive and critical care medicine from around the world, including federations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Arab region.

The World Congress of Intensive and Critical Care is the largest international scientific gathering in this vital medical field, bringing together thousands of scientists, experts, and physicians from around the world to discuss the latest developments and exchange knowledge and experiences in critical care medicine.

The UAE’s successful bid to host the congress was supported by Dubai Business Events, the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and initiated by the Emirates Intensive Care Society, the professional body representing the specialty. This success reflects the Society’s leadership and pivotal role in advancing the field within the UAE and strengthening the nation’s presence on the international scientific stage.

Dubai Business Events, in collaboration with local and international partners, and in coordination with relevant global scientific associations and federations, worked to enhance and support the UAE’s bid in line with the highest international standards. This aligns with Dubai’s efforts to cement its position as a leading global destination for major conferences and events, thanks to its world-class infrastructure, premium hospitality offerings, and ease of accessibility — all of which provide an exceptional experience for participants and deliver a lasting positive impact on the healthcare sector and wider community.

During the same meeting in Canada, Dr. Hussain Nasser Al Rahma, Founder of the Emirates Intensive Care Society, was elected to the Board of the WFICC and appointed as Secretary General, marking another significant accomplishment for Emirati leadership in the global medical community.

Dr. Al Rahma stated that the UAE’s victory in hosting this major international congress was achieved by a majority vote of the Federation’s council members, reflecting the country’s esteemed global standing and Dubai’s remarkable achievements across various sectors — particularly in healthcare, which receives the generous support of the UAE leadership.

Dr. Al Rahma further noted that the UAE’s bid stood out due to its comprehensive and high-quality proposal, which not only highlighted the country’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure but also showcased the nation’s healthcare development journey of this vital sector, and the outstanding achievements of the country’s critical care departments that have earned recognition on the global stage.