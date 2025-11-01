Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award opens nominations for its 10th edition

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, has announced the opening of nominations for its 10th edition under the theme “10 Editions: One Enduring Legacy.”

The milestone marks a decade of achievement and contribution that reflects Dubai and the UAE’s enduring commitment to promoting the Arabic language, strengthening its global presence, and celebrating it as a language of knowledge, creativity, and innovation.

The chosen theme highlights that the number ten symbolises a sustained journey of impactful initiatives that have enriched the cultural and linguistic landscape of the Arab world and beyond. Over the past decade, the Award has become a driving force for innovation in Arabic language education, digital transformation, research, and global cultural dialogue.

Since its inception, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award has received more than 17,200 submissions and honoured 90 winners from across the globe, including individuals, institutions, and international figures who have significantly contributed to advancing the Arabic language. Today, it stands as a global platform that celebrates excellence and reinforces the role of Arabic in education, technology, media, and culture.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said, “What the Award has achieved over the past decade reflects the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, whose unwavering support has made the empowerment of the Arabic language a national and cultural priority.”

He added that the Award has brought H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to life through remarkable accomplishments, positioning Arabic as a dynamic language that can express contemporary thought and engage with modern scientific and technological developments.

The 10th edition of the Award represents a renewed commitment to continuity, innovation, and lasting impact. Each edition has advanced the use of Arabic in digital platforms, education, media, and research. As it enters its second decade, the Award is preparing to launch new, high-impact initiatives that place the Arabic language at the heart of global knowledge transformation.

The Award invites individuals and organisations worldwide to submit their nominations via the official website, across categories including innovation in education, scientific research, media, publishing, and technology. The nomination period begins on 10 November 2025 and will remain open for four months.

Entries must adhere to the Award's strict evaluation criteria. All submissions must be original works that have not previously won or competed in other awards during the same year and must be submitted electronically via the official platform.