UAE leaders congratulate President of Algeria on Revolution Day

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Algerian President.