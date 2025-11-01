Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in Conference for Peace and Prosperity in Great Lakes Region in Paris

PARIS, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the Conference for Peace and Prosperity in the Great Lakes region, which was held in the French capital, Paris.

The conference saw the participation of several countries as well as international and regional organisations, to explore ways of enhancing the humanitarian response and development efforts in the region, particularly in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE announced a US$10 million pledge during the conference to support joint humanitarian efforts and initiatives to meet the needs of those impacted in the eastern part of the DRC and neighboring countries, in cooperation with international partners and UN agencies.

In his remarks during the conference, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at alleviating humanitarian suffering and enhancing stability and development across the African continent. He emphasised that this pledge reflects the country’s approach grounded in humanitarian solidarity and extending a helping hand to communities impacted by crises.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan expressed the UAE’s appreciation to the French Republic and the Togolese Republic for organising this significant conference, emphasising the importance of unifying international efforts to ensure a more effective and comprehensive response to the humanitarian and developmental challenges in the region.

The UAE’s participation in this conference demonstrates the country’s dedication to constructive diplomacy and international partnership. It also reflects the country’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to continuously support initiatives aimed at consolidating peace and prosperity in the African continent.