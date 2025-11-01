MoCCAE installs artificial reefs in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah to boost marine life, sustainable fisheries

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to protect the marine environment, promote sustainable fisheries and boost the fishing industry, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has installed artificial reefs in the coastal waters of Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

This initiative is part of MOCCAE's ongoing efforts to address climate change impacts on coastal and marine environments. Artificial reefs offer a strategic solution to boost fish stocks, support sustainable fisheries, enhance national food security, and revitalise marine biodiversity.

The artificial reefs installation programme was carried out in collaboration with the local authorities in each emirate, represented by the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and Ras Al Khaimah Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA). The installation was completed based on the coordinates agreed upon with local authorities in each emirate.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, “This initiative establishes an eco-friendly artificial marine reserve, designed to support marine life and enhance regional environmental sustainability. It aligns with the Ministry's strategy of fostering integration with local authorities and strengthening private sector partnerships, recognising their role in achieving sustainable development and promoting social responsibility.”

She added, “Through these efforts, we aim to promote the fishing industry and protect fish stocks as one of the most important resources in the country's marine environment. This step constitutes an additional support to the success of the 'Artificial Caves Programme' and rebuild fish stocks in the UAE’s waters.”

Launched in 2016, the Artificial Caves Programme is a strategic initiative by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It protects the marine environment and ensures the sustainability of its natural resources and biodiversity. The programme primarily enhances national fish stocks by creating artificial habitats and nurseries, providing safe breeding and growth environments for young fish, thereby boosting marine biodiversity.

Over the years, the programme has achieved significant success. In cooperation with local authorities and private sector partners, including Fish Farm LLC, eco-friendly artificial reefs have been installed along the country's coasts. These reefs support the fishing industry by creating accessible fishing grounds. The Ministry continues to expand this programme to ensure the marine environment's sustainability for future generations.