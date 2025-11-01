SIBF 2025 introduces first-ever flexible volunteering initiative

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has introduced a flexible volunteering initiative at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), in line with the UAE’s “Year of Community 2025” drive to strengthen civic engagement and promote volunteerism.

For the first time, the fair will allow individuals aged 15 and above to contribute through a flexible model that enables participation for just one hour or a single day.

The initiative also enables students at schools and universities to complete the required volunteer hours for graduation. Tasks include supporting registration, reception, and surveys; assisting departments such as IT, finance, and logistics; and assisting with the reception of international guests at hotels and airports.

Volunteer hours are officially recorded through the Sharjah Volunteer Centre platform. Upon completion, participants receive a certificate of participation.

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said the initiative supports the UAE’s Year of Community 2025, which aims to embed volunteerism and social responsibility as national values. He noted that the authority is opening opportunities for all segments of society, particularly young people and those interested in cultural work, to play an active role in a major international event.

He added that the flexible model gives individuals, especially students, a practical way to take part in cultural events without disrupting their daily commitments. It also offers a chance to contribute to the community while developing skills and experience in a collaborative setting that encourages creativity and learning.

SIBF 2025 received more than 1,000 applications, of which 500 were accepted. Volunteers will support the fair, which is hosting 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, along with 250 authors and intellectuals from 66 countries, and will deliver over 1,200 events.