Shams extends registration for 'Arabic Content Award' to November 15

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced an extension for signing up for the "Shams Arabic Content Award" until November 15th. This decision comes after a fantastic response from creators and content makers who are excited to join in.

The goal of this extension is to give more Arab talents the chance to showcase their incredible work and take part in a competition that encourages creativity in Arabic content.

The award is designed to inspire and support innovative Arabic productions, while also promoting important cultural values and preserving Arab identity. This is part of Sharjah Media City's commitment to enhancing the Arab digital media scene.

The total prize money for this edition of the award is over half a million dirhams, with several categories where creators can compete and demonstrate their talents. These categories include Best Short Film, Best AI Video, Best Content Creator, Best Arabic Podcast, Best Unproduced Film Script, Best Unproduced Series Script, as well as Best Actor and Best Actress for 2025.

Sharjah Media City invites all creators, whether individuals or teams, to take advantage of this opportunity and register before the deadline on the award's official website. Participants will have the chance to showcase their work on a prominent platform that values creativity and offers real opportunities to reach a wider audience, while also supporting the growth of Arab talent.