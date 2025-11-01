Rubu’ Qarn Season celebrates Sharjah’s creativity, youth innovation

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Rubu’ Qarn for Future Leaders and Innovators continues its second annual Arts and Literature Season, attracting large audiences of art and culture enthusiasts across Sharjah, including Aljada and Khorfakkan Library. The event features diverse literary and artistic activities that showcase the imagination and talent of the Foundation’s young members.

The season is part of Rubu’ Qarn’s mission to provide platforms that nurture children and youth, helping them express their creativity in literature, art, music, theatre, visual arts, and film. The initiative aligns with the Foundation’s vision to be a community partner in empowering conscious and influential generations while strengthening communication between creative youth and society.

The Literature and Languages events drew strong participation, with young members presenting poetry readings, theatrical performances, and a proverbs challenge. Plays such as I Love My Country, The Emirati House, and The Girl and the Butterflies reflected the participants’ imagination and linguistic creativity.

Interactive activities such as the Storyteller’s Corner, Book Tour Corner, and Century Reader Platform Corner offered innovative experiences in reading and storytelling. The Story in a Bottle project received special attention for blending literature and technology by featuring recorded stories accessible via QR codes.

The visual arts exhibition Worlds of Art: Between Craft and Imagination showcased three creative themes — From Raw Materials to Imagination, Memory and Identity, and Worlds Beyond Reality. These works explored Emirati heritage, artistic innovation, and the integration of technology in art. Photography displays from the Parallel World Lens and AI Imagination programmes transformed stories into digital artworks and book covers.

Members of the Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre also delivered performances of Arabic and international pieces, while the Theatre and Performing Arts Centre highlighted the role of drama in developing character and teamwork.

Through its multidisciplinary approach, the Rubu’ Qarn Arts and Literature Season continues to empower young people to express their national identity through modern artistic forms, reinforcing Sharjah’s vision of cultivating creativity and human development.