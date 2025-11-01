Hamdan bin Zayed receives organising team for IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), received the organising team of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, which was hosted in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of October.

The congress witnessed broad international participation from governments, experts, decision-makers and stakeholders dedicated to the protection of nature and biodiversity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to uphold a steadfast commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources via the implementation of comprehensive policies and legislation that safeguard species and natural habitats while promoting community engagement in sustainability efforts.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed highlighted that the directive from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to expand nature reserves in Abu Dhabi emirate to cover 20 per cent of its total area reflects the nation’s dedication to strengthening its conservation framework and biodiversity protection and ensuring the addition of new terrestrial and marine reserves within the Zayed Protected Areas Network.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed noted that the success of the congress reflects the collective efforts of national institutions in unifying visions and strengthening cooperation between local and federal entities, highlighting the pioneering role of EAD in driving the adoption of innovative environmental solutions and expanding strategic partnerships to ensure the long-term sustainability of ecosystems.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised the outcomes of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, which underscored the UAE’s global leadership in advancing action for nature. The event brought together more than 10,000 experts and representatives from 189 countries, who discussed and voted on more than 200 proposals covering environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.

The congress culminated in the launch of several strategic initiatives and projects designed to support the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and accelerate international efforts to achieve conservation and sustainability goals by 2030, in addition to the re-election of Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak as President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for a second consecutive term, in recognition of her outstanding leadership in promoting global environmental action.

Among the key outcomes was the introduction of high-impact, nature-based initiatives, most notably Nature X Abu Dhabi, created to support the use of advanced technologies in protecting species and natural habitats. The initiative contributes to developing innovative solutions and sustainable investments, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global platform for nature-positive action.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to all members of the organising team, praising their work and impactful outputs that contributed to the event’s success and highlighted the UAE’s practical commitment to protecting nature and vital resources for current and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also emphasised the importance of building on the congress’s achievements and continuing joint efforts to transform its outcomes into realistic initiatives that have a tangible impact in the field of nature conservation and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature, and Managing Director of EAD; and Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, along with several officials from federal and local authorities who contributed to the success of the congress’s organisation.