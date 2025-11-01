Khalifa Children’s Creativity Storytelling Competition launched

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies institutions, has announced the launch of the Khalifa Children’s Creativity Storytelling Competition for children aged 7 to 15.

The initiative coincides with the Second Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, which will take place from 17th to 23rd November 2025.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Award, said the competition supports the Khalifa Award’s mission to foster creativity and talent development among children. Organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the competition aims to enhance imagination, creative expression, and a sense of national identity among young participants in Abu Dhabi.

Al Houti noted that the Khalifa Award for Education also presents the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning Field — the first of its kind globally — to recognise best practices in child empowerment and care. The new competition builds on this framework, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for creativity and innovation in education.

He explained that the initiative seeks to strengthen national values, instil loyalty and belonging, promote environmental awareness and sustainability, and enhance children’s appreciation of the Arabic language and literature. It also offers a platform to discover early literary talents among children.

The competition includes two categories: Creative Buds for children aged 7 to 9, with stories of 150–200 words, and Emerging Writers for children aged 10 to 15, with stories of 200–300 words. Registration runs from 1st to 10th November, and winners will be announced during Early Childhood Week.

Evaluation criteria include the correct use of simple Arabic, creativity, coherence, educational and moral values, and adherence to the word limit. Submissions must be original works written in Arabic and not previously published. Entries proven to be copied or generated using artificial intelligence tools will be disqualified.

Three winners will be selected in each category, receiving cash prizes, a commemorative shield, and an accredited certificate of excellence. Winning works will also be published on the Award’s media platforms to encourage young writers and celebrate their literary achievements.