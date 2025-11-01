UAE Sports Medicine Conference showcases latest innovations in performance development, athlete care

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- With wide participation from experts and specialists in sports medicine and rehabilitation from the UAE and around the world, the second edition of the UAE Sports Medicine Conference kicked off Saturday. The two-day event is organized by the Emirates Society of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai Healthcare City.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, and Abdulaziz Al Noman, Sports Advisor to the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, along with a large number of professionals from the sports and medical sectors and others interested in sports medicine and rehabilitation.

Following the opening session, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi and Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Abdulla Alrahoomi, President of the Emirates Society of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation and Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, toured the specialized exhibition showcasing medical equipment used in sports medicine and rehabilitation. They met with exhibitors and company representatives presenting the latest products and innovations in sports medicine, rehabilitation, data analysis, and artificial intelligence applications in related fields.

The first day of the conference included five main sessions, during which doctors, professors, and experts from top universities and global companies representing 25 countries discussed the latest techniques, treatment methods, and rehabilitation approaches in sports medicine, rehabilitation, healthy nutrition, and cutting-edge medical and fitness technologies. Attendees from both the sports and health sectors had the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions that enriched the discussions and deepened the exchange of knowledge.

The second day of the conference will feature another five main sessions, covering topics such as technology and artificial intelligence in sports, athletic development, performance testing, women’s sports, regenerative medicine, and Paralympic sports, in addition to specialized workshops held across both days.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Alrahoomi welcomed participants and speakers, emphasizing that the large attendance of over 600 participants and 53 speakers from the UAE and various countries underscores the conference’s significance on the global scientific calendar in the field of sports medicine. He added that this success increases the organising committee’s responsibility to continue achieving growth and delivering value to professionals in the sports and medical sectors.

He stated: "We believe that this progress positively reflects on the performance levels of our teams, national selections, and athletes in international championships and contributes to extending the careers of our sportsmen and women.”