New Era for Egypt: Grand Egyptian Museum opens with global spectacle

CAIRO, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Cairo Saturday rolled out the red carpet today for the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), celebrating its spectacular international opening at the foot of the Giza Pyramids. This monumental event not only showcased Egypt’s timeless heritage but also reaffirmed its enduring role as a beacon of human civilization on the global stage.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, accompanied by First Lady Entissar El-Sisi, presided over the distinguished gathering. The opening drew 79 official delegations from around the world, including 39 heads of state, monarchs, and government leaders. The guest list was a testament to the museum's significance, featuring prime ministers, ministers, and representatives from regional and international bodies such as the Arab League, the African Union, and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations.

The GEM is now the largest archaeological museum in the world dedicated to a single civilisation, housing over 100,000 artifacts spanning thousands of years of Egyptian history. Its main attraction is the complete collection of treasures belonging to King Tutankhamun, now displayed together for the first time in a setting that seamlessly blends ancient authenticity with modern museum design.

In his address, President El-Sisi called the museum a powerful, symbolic embodiment of the Egyptian people’s civilisational journey. He stressed that Egypt’s heritage has always been a profound source of inspiration for humanity. The President affirmed that the inauguration of this landmark underscores the Egyptian people's unwavering commitment to building a future founded on knowledge and peace.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities highlighted that this historic opening sends a clear message of peace and civilisation from Egypt to the world. It reflects the country’s vision to integrate culture and heritage into its framework for sustainable development, solidifying Egypt’s status as a premier global destination for culture and innovation.