Vietnam’s agricultural sector targets 15% emissions cut by 2035

HANOI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s agricultural sector aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 15 percent by 2035, compared to the baseline set in 2020, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

As part of this plan, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) will introduce a low-emission label for agricultural commodities.

By 2050, Vietnam’s crop production is expected to evolve into an ecological, low-emission, and modern sector, central to the country’s green transition. The agricultural sector aims for complete the adoption of sustainable farming practices across major crops, a comprehensive national emissions database, and extensive use of the low-emission label for key agricultural products.

Vietnam aims to become a regional leader in climate-responsible agriculture, enhancing its green competitiveness in global markets and contributing to the realisation of the nation’s net-zero commitment by 2050.