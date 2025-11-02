TBHF awards Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support to KONEXIO Africa

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global humanitarian organisation dedicated to supporting refugees and people in need, announced Konexio Africa as the winner of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2025).

The award recognises the organisation’s innovative education-to-employment model that helps refugees in East Africa, particularly in Kenya, Malawi and Uganda, escape poverty by turning digital skills into sustainable sources of income.

Konexio Africa was selected from 790 global nominations for its sustainable approach and measurable impact in empowering refugees. The organisation bridges the gap between education and income generation by providing hands-on training in advanced digital skills that lead directly to freelance and long-term employment.

Since its establishment in 2019, Konexio Africa has become a leading example of how digital education can transform lives. The organisation empowers refugees to build futures based on knowledge, productivity and dignity. Through its innovative vision, it has helped bridge the digital divide and convert technical skills into sustainable livelihoods.

Konexio Africa has been a pioneer in using digital transformation for social good. It has made technology a tool for dignity and self-reliance rather than a privilege of profit-driven institutions. The organisation has trained more than 1,000 refugees in Kenya, Malawi and Uganda. Its indirect impact has reached over 7,000 people.

These efforts have raised employment rates to 90 percent and increased monthly incomes tenfold, from less than one dollar a day to around 200 dollars a month. Women make up 66 percent of all participants, reflecting Konexio’s commitment to equality and to making women central to community progress.

Konexio Africa is one of the world’s leading initiatives for refugee and displaced-person empowerment. Its model combines digital training, business process outsourcing (BPO) and remote work to create real opportunities for youth and women. The programmes focus on in-demand digital skills that overcome legal and administrative barriers limiting refugees’ access to job markets.

The organisation operates modern digital centres in refugee camps equipped with Starlink high-speed internet and solar energy. It provides childcare so mothers can study and work in stable and safe environments. A hybrid learning system allows participants to learn remotely when needed. Konexio also uses its databases and corporate partnerships to recruit and place talent, while involving refugees in teaching and peer mentoring. Graduates receive continued career support after completing the programmes.

Konexio Africa’s Digital Empowerment Programme provides practical training for women and youth in basic technical skills. It partners with local organisations inside camps and connects graduates with global platforms such as Upwork and Appen. This connection opens new freelance and income opportunities at the international level.

The Advanced Digital Skills Programme develops professional-level technical expertise in collaboration with Africa Career Networks and global companies including TotalEnergies. It offers training, mentoring and work opportunities in technology and renewable energy.

The Global Business Services Programme links trained participants with international employers. It operates secure hubs equipped with advanced digital infrastructure and high-speed internet. Refugees work under two-year contracts earning around 250 dollars per month. They provide digital services in artificial intelligence, customer support, research and marketing for major companies such as SEB, Teleperformance and TotalEnergies.

Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, said, “The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support was created to guide humanitarian work towards lasting outcomes. It prioritises dignity, self-reliance, sustainable development and economic participation. We recognise scalable and locally rooted models that can create positive system-level change. We support these initiatives through partnerships and resources that help them grow. This year, Konexio Africa reflects this vision. By empowering refugees to learn digital skills and viewing them as capable talents instead of aid recipients, the organisation has provided a clear pathway from support to success.”

She added, “Through SIARA, The Big Heart Foundation sends a message to donors and policymakers. We encourage investment in solutions that build capabilities, strengthen markets and make communities more resilient in the long run.”

Konexio Africa will receive AED500,000 (US$136,000) to expand its operations and increase its impact in vulnerable communities.

The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support is a platform that promotes practical humanitarian solutions proven to work. It highlights digital skills as an effective way to empower refugees and confirms that investment in education, skills and economic participation is key to creating dignified and sustainable futures for displaced people.