Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 opens to large crowds

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 opened in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, welcoming large numbers of visitors of all ages and nationalities.

The opening day of the Sheikh Zayed Festival witnessed a remarkable turnout, with more than 30,000 visitors enjoying a vibrant atmosphere that combined entertainment, education, and culture. The festival grounds were adorned with interactive displays and artistic lighting installations, offering guests an exceptional experience that blended Emirati authenticity with global creativity.

The main plazas came alive with live performances by local and international folklore groups, adding a traditional touch that reflected the spirit of the festival and showcased its cultural diversity. The various stages across the site hosted a range of entertainment and cultural shows that attracted strong audience engagement from visitors of all ages, making a successful start to the new season of the festival.

This year’s renewed edition introduces several new attractions that enhance the visitor experience, most notably “Al Wathba Winterland,” one of the season’s key additions, offering a comprehensive entertainment environment suitable for all ages. The park features family rides, thrill adventures, a roller coaster, haunted house, bowling alleys for adults and children, an ice-skating rink, a dinosaur park, and a modern cinema equipped with virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. It also includes a variety of interactive activities designed to add excitement and joy for families and visitors.

In addition, Al Wathba Boulevard serves as a modern destination combining international restaurants and cafés with Emirati entrepreneurs, while Nawader Sanctuary offers an educational and recreational experience showcasing rare animal species from diverse environments. The International Pavilions also see expanded participation this year, with several new countries joining the lineup to present cultural, artistic, and handicraft showcases that reflect their heritage and identity, creating a vibrant global scene that celebrates cultural diversity and exchange.

The sky above Al Wathba was illuminated with dazzling fireworks and drone shows that filled the night with color and intricate patterns, marking a memorable opening to the new festival season. The breathtaking displays set the tone for what is considered one of the UAE’s and the region’s most prominent cultural and tourism events.

The Supreme Organising Committee affirmed that the new edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival continues its path of renewal and innovation, offering cultural, educational, and entertainment experiences for all community segments. The Committee emphasized that the festival embodies the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen the country’s position as a leading global cultural destination that connects heritage with modernity and celebrates the national identity in a contemporary spirit.