Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Mulla clinches UIM-ABP World Aquabike Championship freestyle title

DOHA, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – Rashed Al Mulla, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and Team Abu Dhabi jet ski star, was crowned champion of the final round of the UIM-ABP World Aquabike Championship – Freestyle category, which was hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, and concluded yesterday evening, following an exceptional performance in the season finale.

Al Mulla delivered a flawless artistic display that impressed both the judging panel and the audience, showcasing a series of highly complex professional maneuvers that highlighted his remarkable skill and stability amid fierce competition featuring the world’s elite riders.

With this victory, Al Mulla wrapped up his global season with an outstanding performance, finishing runner-up in the overall standings of the 2025 championship, continuing his remarkable presence and consecutive achievements as part of Team Abu Dhabi under the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

Expressing his joy at the accomplishment, Al Mulla said:“Praise be to God for this success. Winning the final round and securing second place globally is the result of great work and continuous efforts by the team and management. I extend my gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club for its constant support, and I dedicate this achievement to the United Arab Emirates and everyone who stood behind this success.”

For his part, Thani Al Qamzi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Team and Modern Sports at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised Al Mulla's outstanding performance throughout the season, stressing that the result reflects the team's professionalism and the spirit of challenge that characterizes the UAE champions.