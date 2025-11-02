Chongqing to host 7th China–Arab States Broadcasting & Television Cooperation Forum

CHONGQING, China, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – The 7th China–Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum will be held in Chongqing from November 4 to 6, 2025, under the theme “Mutual Learning Between Chinese and Arab Civilisations, Shared Success in Audiovisual Innovation.”

The event is jointly organised by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, and the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU).

Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the League of Arab States, affirmed that the convening of the three-day forum embodies the shared will to enhance cooperation in the field of audio-visual media, and to explore new horizons for employing technology in developing the media industry and spreading a culture of peace and civilizational understanding between the Arab and Chinese worlds.

Launched in 2011, the China–Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum serves as an important platform for audiovisual exchange and collaboration between China and the Arab world. Over the past decade, it has facilitated more than 50 cooperation agreements and a series of joint projects, deepening partnerships between Chinese and Arab media organizations and contributing to the broader China–Arab strategic relationship.

This year’s forum will gather representatives from Arab broadcasting authorities, leading media organisations, international institutions, and officials from Chinese ministries, regional media sectors, audiovisual enterprises, and academic institutions.

Participants will engage in in-depth exchanges on content creation, technological innovation, and new business models in the digital era. The discussions will focus on enhancing creative storytelling, applying artificial intelligence in media production, fostering high-quality development through technology and innovation, and exploring new opportunities and paths for the future of the audiovisual industry.

Alongside the main forum, a series of activities will further promote cooperation and mutual understanding. A China–Arab Audiovisual Content and Technology Exhibition will feature leading media organisations and enterprises from both sides, presenting high-quality audiovisual works, advanced broadcasting technologies, and interactive experiences. The forum will also release a number of tangible outcomes, including the Joint Declaration of the 7th Forum, and new cooperative projects in program co-production, technological collaboration, and talent exchange.