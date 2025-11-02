RTA's Dubai International Project Management Forum to explore AI, future smart mobility

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is co-organising the 11th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) with DP World, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

RTA also unveiled the theme of the 11th edition, which will be (Bridging Communities). The forum will feature discussions across five main themes and sixteen sub-themes. Registration is now open through the official website www.dipmf.ae.

Scheduled to take place from 14 to 15 January 2026 at Madinat Jumeirah, the forum will explore five key pillars. Sustainable City will address topics related to Communities of the Future and Driving Sustainable Growth. Digital Transformation will cover Leadership & Strategy, Agile Management, Digital Twins & Metaverse, and Blockchain Technology. Jobs of the Future will focus on Efficiency & Optimisation, Remote Project Management, The Project and Circular Economy, and Role of Specialised Education. Technology & Future Trends will explore Artificial Intelligence, Future Smart Mobility, and Big Data. Meanwhile, Customer Centricity in Project Management will highlight Customer Engagement and Communication, Empowered Project Teams, and Agile Hybrid Project Management.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, stated: “Over the past decade, the forum has achieved outstanding success in participation and engagement, establishing itself as one of the leading global events on the specialised international conference calendar. It has become a premier platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise, a key driver of sustainable development, and a testament to the visionary leadership’s commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital of innovation and future-making.

“Through its previous editions, the forum has promoted awareness and institutionalised best practices and international standards in this vital field. It has also reinforced Dubai’s reputation as a pioneering hub of knowledge and expertise and as a global centre for anticipating the future of major projects that underpin sustainable development and economic growth.”

Al Tayer added, “Partnering with leading entities renowned for their expertise and extensive experience in project management reflects the growing confidence in the forum. These partnerships add significant value by enriching global dialogue and strengthening strategic cooperation in line with the Dubai Government’s vision for leadership and future foresight.

“Through its diverse sessions, the forum will showcase global best practices, present innovative ideas and creative solutions in project management, and highlight Dubai’s pioneering experience in delivering strategic and iconic projects.

“The forum will continue to evolve as a comprehensive knowledge platform that develops the capabilities of national and international talents, enhances the ability of governments and institutions to deliver mega projects efficiently and professionally, and provides solutions that serve future generations.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “Organising the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) for the 11th consecutive year reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub of excellence in managing mega projects that drive comprehensive and sustainable development. These projects play a vital role in enhancing community wellbeing and ensuring the happiness of citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai.

“We are pleased to be a co-organiser of this leading forum, which has evolved into a prominent global platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise, attracting every year an elite group of international experts and specialists in project management.

“Dubai has firmly established its global leadership through pioneering projects that have made it an international model in transforming future visions into tangible achievements. Through this edition of the forum, we look forward to engaging with global institutions and strategic partners, and sharing our experience in delivering and managing world-class projects across various sectors, particularly in renewable and clean energy.

“These efforts align with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to generate 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The Dubai International Project Management Forum has become a vital platform for shaping the future of project execution and innovation. We at DP World are proud to continue supporting this important event, which reflects Dubai’s vision of building sustainable, interconnected, and resilient communities.

“We look forward to contributing our expertise in global trade, logistics, and smart solutions to help achieve our shared goals. As we advance work on our new global headquarters in Expo City Dubai — a landmark milestone in DP World’s 50-year journey — we continue to play an active role in shaping Dubai’s future, guided by our steadfast commitment to innovation, responsible growth, and facilitating global trade.”

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Board Member at Emaar Properties, said: “We are proud to serve as co-organiser of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which underscores Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, excellence, and future foresight.

“The forum provides a distinguished platform for exchanging expertise and best practices in managing mega projects — a key pillar of Dubai’s sustainable development journey and a driving force behind its vision to be the world’s best city to live, work, and invest in.”

Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of the Project Management Institute (PMI), said: “At the Dubai International Project Management Forum, the world’s leading minds come together to exchange ideas and insights that help shape the future of our profession.

“The 2026 edition focuses on sustainable communities, highlighting the vital roles project management professionals can play in driving project success and translating that success into improved quality of life around us. Projects are far more than standalone initiatives designed to achieve predefined goals; they are engines of change and transformation that help build resilient economies, thriving communities, and a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Over its past ten editions, the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) has attracted nearly 20,000 participants, including senior leaders from government entities and major institutions, as well as more than 400 experts and specialists in project management. They have contributed ideas, insights, and innovations focused on the successful delivery of major projects while sharing international best practices and creative solutions aligned with the highest global standards.

Since its inception in 2014, the DIPMF has addressed a wide range of key themes that, while diverse in content, share a common goal: advancing project management and operational excellence in line with the world’s best standards and practices.