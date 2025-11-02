DoH launches Future Health Initiative to transform Abu Dhabi Global Health Week into year-round global platform

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi (Future Health) has been launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), marking the transformation of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week into a year-round platform of international health collaboration, action and innovation.

Representing a shift from an annual convening to a continuous, connected global ecosystem of ideas, investment and action, Future Health will come to life through initiatives including the co-creation of programmes that can test and scale solutions, research programmes to address critical needs, and regular global gatherings and dialogue sessions to build a collaborative, cross-sector approach to health solutions.

Future Health will unite leaders across policy, technology, research, philanthropy and investment to design, fund and scale solutions that shape a future where longer, healthier lives are a reality for all. The platform marks a shift beyond annual gatherings toward a continuous, connected ecosystem of ideas, investment and action, enabling sustained global collaboration and impact.

Anchored in Abu Dhabi’s leadership in healthcare innovation and artificial intelligence, Future Health will focus on four main themes: Longevity and Precision Health, Health System Resilience and Sustainability, Digital Health and AI, and Investment in Life Sciences.

Future Health will also convene its annual flagship event, the Future Health Summit in Abu Dhabi, from 7-9 April 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Through its programmes and partnerships, Future Health will drive measurable outcomes by translating commitment into impact. The initiative will co-create and scale solutions to address pressing health challenges, conduct foresight research to identify future priorities, and facilitate regular global dialogues that foster cross-sector collaboration. It will also publish impact reports and studies that capture key developments in the global health landscape.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Future Health is a global invitation to collaborate year-round in shaping a healthier future for all. It transforms commitment into action by connecting the brightest minds and strongest partners to deliver meaningful impact for communities worldwide.

“With the world facing increasingly complex health issues, this initiative enables borderless collaboration and fosters connections around the technologies, policies and commitments needed to unlock longer, healthier lives for all.”

To translate its vision into tangible outcomes, Future Health will advance pioneering scientific projects and clinical practices in longevity medicine by integrating cutting-edge research in genomics and precision diagnostics, proactively contributing towards enhancing the span of human health.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Future Health builds on Abu Dhabi’s position as a catalyst for global health progress. With advancements in genomics, AI, life sciences and precision medicine, we are shaping a model of health that is inclusive, innovative and sustainable.”

Building on the success of previous global health gatherings, Abu Dhabi has already convened more than 500 speakers from nearly 100 countries, welcomed more than 25,000 participants and launched the world’s first Declaration on Longevity and Precision Medicine. Abu Dhabi has also established one of only four global vaccine distribution hubs, strengthening equitable vaccine access and regional health security. Over the past two years, more than 50 agreements have been signed to advance clinical research, vaccine development and digital health innovation.

Founding partners of Future Health include M42, Mubadala Bio, PureHealth, and the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), with Mediclinic joining as a strategic partner, and Burjeel Holdings as a thematic partner. These companies will contribute to the platform’s incubation and long-term commitments, forming the core of a diverse global coalition driving measurable health impact.

Through Future Health, Abu Dhabi is shaping a more connected and resilient global health ecosystem, driving innovation, investment and collaboration to deliver lasting impact for communities worldwide.

