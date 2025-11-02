ADIPEC generated businesl deals, economic returns exceeding AED 99.2 billion in three years

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – ADIPEC) has reaffirmed its global leadership role in accelerating progress, enhancing value, and driving innovative solutions — emphasising the integration of artificial intelligence and energy in shaping a more sustainable future for the global energy sector.

ver the past three editions, ADIPEC has succeeded in generating busines deals and economic returns exceeding USD 27 billion (AED 99.2 billion) across various energy segments, underscoring its positive impact in driving growth and strengthening collaboration within the global energy ecosystem.

At ADIPEC 2022, busness deals worth USD 8.2 billion were signed among participating companies. The 2023 edition achieved USD 8.8 billion in economic returns for the global energy sector, along with over USD 350 million in benefits to several economic sectors within the UAE. The 40th edition, ADIPEC 2024, recorded deals surpassing USD 10 billion across diverse industries — reinforcing the event’s position as a major global platform advancing the energy transition and innovation.

Abdulmunim Saif Alkindy, Chair of ADIPEC 2025, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), that: ‘’The ADIPEC’s theme of Energy. Intelligence. Impact. reflects our belief that, as global populations expand, new growth economies emerge, and the development of Artificial Intelligence accelerates, energy and intelligence are the twin engines that will set the pace of global progress.

‘’This year’s programme will focus on the dual imperatives of building resilience in today’s energy systems while simultaneously investing to scale the intelligent energy solutions needed to dive sustainable economic growth. This year’s edition will welcome an unparalleled line-up of global leaders from energy, tech, investment and government. By convening the global energy community around this theme, ADIPEC 2025 aims to pool expertise, exchange solutions and align on strategies to ensure we make the most of this once-in-a-generation opportunity,'' said Alkindy.

ADIPEC 2025, he explained, will convene the AI-energy nexus to unlock the solutions, partnerships and investments needed to build a sector that is resilient, inclusive and equipped for the next era of progress. The integration of AI and energy is creating a strategic advantage for more secure, inclusive and sustainable outcomes with measurable impact at speed and scale. That’s why AI is central to our theme this year.

‘’Our Strategic Conference, under ‘Unlocking AI in Energy: Scaling Intelligence with Confidence’, will explore how AI intersects with policy, infrastructure, and skills to drive scalable deployment. The Technical Conference will spotlight real-world innovation — from predictive maintenance to intelligent grids,'' he added.

‘’We have also launched the AI Zone Leadership Roundtables, a series of high-level, closed-door dialogues that will explore practical applications, investment strategies, governance frameworks, regulatory considerations and the actionable solutions needed to unlock AI’s potential for advancing energy systems transformation.''

ADIPEC, he further added, plays a pivotal role in driving the global energy agenda forward — with greater speed, unity, and a shared commitment to creating a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for all. Last year, more than $10 billion of deals were signed during ADIPEC. This year, with even greater participation from energy, technology and investment, we expect ADIPEC once again to deliver real outcomes and impact.

‘’The stories shared, partnerships forged, and commitments made at this event will enable us to address the world’s growing demand for energy which requires an intelligent and pragmatic approach that embraces all viable sources and technologies, to drive long-term socioeconomic growth,'' he continued.

‘’ADIPEC has also expanded this year in terms of floor space. The AI Zone has been expanded and a new co-located event, the Chemicals and Low-Carbon Expo, has been introduced in response to the needs of the industry. The expo will showcase innovative companies across ammonia, hydrogen, methanol, carbon capture, energy storage, chemicals and renewable and clean energy, as part of ADIPEC’s commitment to embrace all viable sources and technologies.''

ADIPEC 2025, he said, will feature our most expansive edition of Young ADIPEC to date, now with 11 components, designed to educate, inspire, and empower high school and university students to pursue careers in energy. We will also empower youth through the continuation of the ADIPEC Youth Council. In its third year, the council will convene talented young minds to help shape conversations taking place at ADIPEC 2025 and enable next-generation energy leaders to engage with pioneers, develop skills, and shape intelligent energy systems.

Reflecting the UAE’s role as a convening power for communities, the Chair of ADIPEC 2025 said:'' We are also introducing a new UAE Culture Pavilion, located at the main entrance, to showcase the collaborative and innovative spirit that makes the UAE such a dynamic place to live and work. The pavilion will immerse our global community in the culture of partnership that defines progress in the UAE.

Together, he concluded, these initiatives ensure ADIPEC is not only about shaping markets, but also about shaping the next generation of leaders who will carry intelligent energy systems forward.











