Dubai to host 2025 IEEE UAE Women in Engineering Leadership Summit next Wednesday

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai will host the 2025 IEEE UAE Women in Engineering Leadership Summit, organised by the UAE Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), from November 5–6 at Raffles Hotel, Dubai. This year’s Summit is expected to bring together over 200 members and women leaders representing more than 10 countries.

The Summit aims to enhance impactful regional opportunities in professional mentorship, expand networking, develop leadership skills, and strengthen collaboration among participants in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The summit plays a key role in bridging academia and industry, creating a dynamic environment where innovative ideas, diverse expertise, and leadership excellence come together.

Prominent academics from local and international universities will take part, including Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and Honorary Chair of the IEEE UAE Section; Dr. Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, President of Effat University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Prof. Hussain Al-Ahmad, Vice President of the University of Dubai and Chair of the IEEE UAE Section; and Dr. Yousef M. Al-Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai.

The Summit will also host senior executives from Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), along with founders and distinguished professionals from organizations such as TAQA and Strata, among others, who will share their experiences and insights to inspire and empower participants.

The Summit is supported by a number of leading local and international organizations committed to empowering women in leadership and promoting innovation and inclusion in STEM fields. These include the University of Dubai, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Emitac Healthcare Solutions, the Center for Cyber Security (CCS) at New York University Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), and the IEEE, with the participation of several of its technical societies and affinity groups. This collaboration supports the Summit’s mission to empower women engineers, enhance their leadership roles, and build a strong ecosystem that fosters mentorship, career growth, and equal opportunities.

The first day of the Summit will open with welcome remarks, followed by keynote speeches, a panel discussion, and interactive networking sessions aimed at promoting mentorship, collaboration, and leadership development. The agenda will also include sessions on career growth, a Poster Presentation Competition, and initiatives to strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

The second day will open with a review of the previous day’s sessions, followed by keynote addresses, a panel discussion, and a series of technical and professional development workshops. The Summit will conclude with reflections and insights for future editions, ending with an Awards Ceremony and closing remarks.