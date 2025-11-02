Dubai Ride 2025 kicks off Dubai Fitness Challenge with record 40,327 cyclists

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Ride kicked off the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 with an unforgettable morning that transformed Sheikh Zayed Road into the world’s most iconic cycling track, welcoming a record 40,327 cyclists to the sixth edition of this flagship event in a spectacular display of community spirit.

Presented by DP World, the opening event of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025 set an energetic tone for the month ahead, as riders of all ages and abilities pedalled past some of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks - including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal - under the early morning sky.

From families enjoying their first cycling adventure together on the 4km Downtown route to seasoned athletes pushing their limits during the Speed Laps, Dubai Ride 2025 showcased the true spirit of ‘Find Your Challenge’ - DFC's tagline for this year - demonstrating that fitness is for everyone, regardless of experience or ability.

This year's participants once again chose their own cycling journey from two distinct experiences. The family-friendly 4km Downtown loop guided riders through the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, offering stunning views of Dubai Opera and the iconic Burj Khalifa - a perfect introduction to cycling for young riders and families.

For those seeking a longer challenge, the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route delivered an unparalleled urban cycling experience, passing the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and the architectural marvels that define Dubai's skyline. The route's smooth, flat terrain made it accessible to cyclists of all abilities while still providing a meaningful fitness milestone toward participants' 30x30 goals.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Witnessing 40,327 cyclists come together this morning was a powerful reminder of what makes Dubai truly special. In the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, exemplifies how sport and fitness unite people across all backgrounds and abilities. The energy and dedication we witnessed today continues to grow year after year, demonstrating our community's commitment to embracing active living. Seeing families, friends, and individuals of all abilities sharing the road together perfectly captures our vision of a united, healthy, and active Dubai.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "What an extraordinary way to launch Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025. The sight of thousands of cyclists taking over Sheikh Zayed Road this morning was nothing short of remarkable - a true testament to Dubai's passion for active living. Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, continues to captivate our community, transforming our iconic roads into a celebration of health, unity, and joy. This flagship event proves that fitness is most powerful when experienced collectively, and today's enthusiasm has ignited the momentum that will inspire the entire city throughout November and beyond.”

Adding energy and excitement throughout the event, an impressive array of entertainment brought the routes to life. Riders on the 4km route were greeted by Dubai’s beloved mascots Modesh and Dana, while the ‘Ride & Style’ station offered cyclists the chance to personalise their bikes with colourful ribbons, pompom streamers, and custom stickers.

The atmosphere along the 12km route was electric, with MC Katie Overy energising riders at the start, while DJ Shuan and DJ Cool Cats, who will both be performing at UNTOLD Dubai, kept the momentum building along the course.

The routes came alive with the thunderous beats of multiple drumming groups performing throughout the morning. Community spirit shone through with performances from The Philippine School Dubai Drum & Lyre Corps marching band and the UAE All Star cheerleading squad, while the Teddy Monster character delighted families in the holding area. An LED speed limit sign added a playful competitive element, displaying cyclists' speeds as they passed.

The first flagship event of this year’s DFC also attracted an impressive lineup of influential figures from the worlds of fitness, wellness, and entertainment. Among the participants were Leana Deeb, fitness entrepreneur, content creator, and founder of Uplift You; Gary Brecka, human biologist and founder of The Ultimate Human; Kayla Itsines, global fitness leader and founder of SWEAT; and Bacary Sagna, former professional footballer who represented the French national team, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Building on last year's success, Dubai Ride Speed Laps once again opened the morning with pure adrenaline. Advanced cyclists took to the 12km route at dawn, maintaining an exhilarating minimum average pace of 30km/h along Sheikh Zayed Road before the main event.

True to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Ride reinforced Dubai's commitment to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.

The city now looks ahead to three more flagship events: Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, returning to Hatta Dam on 8-9 November with its expanded two-day format; Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, on 23 November, set to once again welcome hundreds of thousands to Sheikh Zayed Road; and the brand-new Dubai Yoga on 30 November at Zabeel Park, which will close the Challenge with a moment of collective mindfulness and balance.

Alongside these events, three free 30x30 Fitness Villages, 30 Community Fitness Hubs, and thousands of classes and activities across the city ensure that everyone can find their path to completing the 30x30 challenge.

To join the Dubai Fitness Challenge and be part of a movement towards a healthier, more active city, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

