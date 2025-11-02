UAE’s first AI-designed business complex launched in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – Al Marwan Developments has launched its pioneering project, “District 11”, the UAE’s first smart work resort designed using artificial intelligence, setting a new benchmark for urban innovation and economic vitality in Sharjah and the wider UAE. The project embodies the future of integrated city living, combining advanced smart infrastructure with a human-centric design philosophy that supports businesses, communities, and sustainable growth, while directly contributing to the nation’s diversification agenda.

The project was unveiled at a distinguished ceremony during which Al Marwan Group showcased its achievements over 47 years. Senior officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and social media figures attended the ceremony, underscoring the strength of the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.

District 11 provides an ideal ecosystem for investment and commercial ventures, as Sharjah offers the essential foundations for the success of major projects, especially commercial ones such as this. The development meets the growing demand for modern, premium-grade offices and extends across 3.5 million sq ft distributed over 11 buildings. It also includes a world-class hotel with 368 units and around 3,000 parking spaces.

Strategically located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) near major residential communities, the airport, and University City, the project integrates strategic location, smart technologies, sustainability, and business efficiency within a unified ecosystem, offering a future-ready, cost-effective work environment and an ideal platform for companies to grow and expand.

Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Developments, said:“District 11 will represent a qualitative leap in Sharjah’s real-estate landscape. The project was designed with intelligent infrastructure and global design expertise to create a vibrant business environment that bridges current investor needs with the ambitions of future entrepreneurs.”

Al Zaiem noted that the role of artificial intelligence in District 11 goes beyond smart systems, extending to more dynamic pricing, proactive facilities management through predictive maintenance, and energy optimization, enhancing asset efficiency and improving customer experience. This positions the project at the forefront of digital transformation in the real-estate sector, supported by governance technologies that strengthen reliability, competitiveness, and return on investment.

He affirmed that District 11 will contribute to enhancing Sharjah’s position on the regional and global investment map by attracting companies and entrepreneurs seeking a smart and sustainable workplace, and by promoting economic diversification through direct and indirect business and employment opportunities.