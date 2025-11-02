ADNOC, Gecko Robotics sign three deals to accelerate AI, robotics, skills training

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – ADNOC and Gecko Robotics have expanded their strategic partnership with three new agreements to explore deploying robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) across ADNOC’s operations and boosting future skills training for UAE Nationals.

Signed today at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, the agreements cover a multi-year technology deployment for ADNOC Gas, joint training programs with the ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA), and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analytics across ADNOC’s assets to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime and support data-driven maintenance.

AIQ, ADNOC’s joint venture with Presight, signed the first of these agreements – a multi-year partnership with Gecko Robotics to deploy the Cantilever operating system across ADNOC Gas’ assets, marking AIQ’s entry into robotics. A separate agreement will see ADNOC and Gecko Robotics explore the wider deployment of advanced robotics and AI-powered analytics, potential manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the deployment of AI solutions for ADNOC’s operational requirements. The third agreement is with Gecko Robotics and ATA for collaboration on training programs.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: said: “ADNOC is harnessing the power of AI and advanced technology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety and performance across our operations. These three agreements mark another stop on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as we accelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation.”

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, added: “There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. And the energy companies that win won't just utilize technology, they will become technology companies. There is only one way to win this race and that's to acquire physical data using robotics and unlocking human and machine performance from the AI that data fuels. Few understand this secret, but one leader seems to see it before the rest, and his name is Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.”

