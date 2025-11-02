UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Qatar on passing of Maryam bint Abdullah

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Qatar.

