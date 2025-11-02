Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets global leaders in energy, AI, sustainability at ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with global leaders in energy, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technology, sustainability and investment during the ENACT Majlis, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre under the theme Energy & AI: Expanding Global Growth.

H.H. welcomed the sector leaders, reaffirming the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and partnership to harness innovative solutions that drive economic growth, advance sustainable development and serve shared global interests for the greater good of all.

This year’s edition of ENACT Majlis brings together leaders, decision-makers and experts from government entities, global companies and leading academic institutions to explore practical solutions that will help broaden the benefits of rapid growth across the global energy, technology and AI sectors.

This year’s ENACT Majlis is taking place ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2025.