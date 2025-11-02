Three-medal start for UAE women at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Thailand

BANGKOK, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team made a superb start at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Bangkok, as the country’s women athletes claimed three medals on the opening day against some of the sport’s top international competitors.

Asma Al Hosani captured gold in the -52kg division after a composed and confident performance, dedicating her victory to the UAE. Aysha Al Shamsi secured silver in the -45kg category, while Balqees Abdulkareem earned bronze in the same division, further cementing the UAE’s growing presence on the global jiu-jitsu stage.

The championship is taking place at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, featuring a strong international lineup across men’s and women’s divisions, as well as Under-21, Under-18, Under-16, and Under-14 categories. The UAE delegation includes 110 athletes competing across multiple divisions.

Among those attending the opening day and medal ceremony were Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Joachim Thumfart, Director General of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAEJJF; Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of Communications and Marketing; and world champion Faisal Al Ketbi, Head of National Teams at the UAEJJF.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri praised the team’s strong start, saying, “These three medals are just the beginning and will give our athletes great motivation for the rest of the championship. The ongoing success of jiu-jitsu in the UAE is a reflection of the limitless support of our wise leadership, the guidance of Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, along with the encouragement of families and our trusted partners.”

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali commended the athletes for their performances, noting the level of competition at the event. “The championship features some of the best athletes in the world, and while we were close to even stronger results, a little more focus in key moments could have made the difference. Overall, we are very pleased with how our athletes performed and confident that the coming days will bring more medals. The World Championship provides a true measure of our athletes’ development across every category,” he said.

Gold medallist Asma Al Hosani expressed her pride in representing the UAE. “This medal means a lot to me,” she said. “The final against the Ukrainian champion was my toughest match, which went into the golden point round after a draw. It took nearly four minutes of complete focus and determination to secure the win.”

Silver medallist Aysha Al Shamsi said, “I’m really happy with this result and gained valuable experience from competing at this level. It’s an important milestone in my career and motivates me to keep pushing harder in the coming days.”

Bronze medallist Balqees Abdulkareem added, “I was aiming for gold, but jiu-jitsu is a sport where every second matters. I’ve learned a lot from this championship and will keep working to raise my game.”

The UAE women’s team continues its campaign tomorrow in the -63kg and -70kg divisions, while the men’s competition begins in the -56kg category, featuring Emirati athlete Omar Al Suwaidi, as anticipation builds among UAE sports fans.

The UAE women’s strong start in Bangkok highlights the steady progress of the nation’s jiu-jitsu programme, driven by a clear vision, investment in homegrown talent, and world-class facilities that continue to produce champions on the international stage.

