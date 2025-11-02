Xposure Awards 2026 attract 29,000 photography, 634 film entries

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) – As the Xposure International Photography Festival marks its 10th edition, the Xposure International Photography and Film Awards 2025-2026 have drawn unprecedented global attention, with 14,359 photography submissions from 109 countries advancing past the first round of curation out of an initial 29,000 entries and 634 film entries from over 60 nations.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the festival honours innovation, creativity, and technical expertise in photography and film.

Over the years, Xposure has become a major platform for visual storytellers to showcase their work, share their stories, and inspire audiences worldwide. From curated exhibitions and live screenings to workshops and panel discussions, it has attracted both emerging talents and established names in the industry.

The photography awards feature 10 categories, covering a wide range of genres, including Nature & Landscape, Street Photography, Portraiture, Mobile Photography, Architectural Photography, Night Photography, Photomanipulation and AI, Sports Photography, Visual Storytelling, and the Junior category for UAE residents under 18.

Among the photography submissions, Nature & Landscape was the most popular category, accounting for around 22% of total entries, followed by Street Photography with nearly 20%, and Portraiture with about 17%. Countries with the highest participation included China, Iran, India, the UAE, and Bangladesh, reflecting the festival’s international appeal and growing influence across diverse creative communities.

The awards follow a three-stage judging process. In the first round, 29 judges review all submissions for visual appeal and artistic impact. During the second round, 23 judges score shortlisted entries on composition, technical quality, and relevance to the category theme.

The final round is overseen by the Awards Oversight Committee, made up of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalists Essdras M. Suarez and Muhammed Muheisen, photojournalist Giles Clarke, visual journalism expert Lars Boering, creative media professional Ricardo Lopez, and international curator Wiktoria Michalkiewicz. This committee evaluates the top 8 entries in each category to select the winners and runners-up.

“The Xposure Photography and Film Awards are a celebration of purpose,” said Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB. “Behind every image and frame is a story that challenges, inspires, or enlightens. Through these awards, Sharjah continues its mission to be a city that nurtures creativity and honours those voices who bring meaning and global issues into focus.”

Film entries compete across four award categories: “Best Cinematic Arts” Award, “Best Visual Effects” Award, “Best Documentary” Award, and “Best Short Film” Award. Winners and nominees for both photography and film will be announced during the event, with all shortlisted works featured in the Xposure exhibition.

Celebrating a decade of artistic achievement, the Xposure International Photography Festival stands out as one of the MENA region’s most anticipated events, offering a compelling glimpse into varied human experiences and creative visions.