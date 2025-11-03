Flag Day renews values of loyalty, unity: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that Flag Day marks a shining national occasion that inspires determination and strength to continue the UAE’s journey of unity and development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement marking Flag Day, Sheikh Hamad affirmed the UAE’s steadfast path of giving and belonging under a wise leadership that has set an exceptional model of unity between the leadership and the people.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad added that on this day, loyalty is renewed and the UAE’s story of unity and brotherhood is shared with the world, as generosity and tolerance remain central to the nation’s values, uniting its people under one flag.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi stated that today, the UAE stands as an inspiration to the world, demonstrating that a nation founded on faith in its people, and driven by determination and perseverance, will always hold a distinguished place on the global stage.