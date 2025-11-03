Flag Day reinforces unity, solidarity: Tahnoon bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, stated that Flag Day is a cherished national occasion symbolising unity, pride and deep-rooted loyalty to the homeland.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun affirmed that Flag Day highlights the nation’s journey of glory, achieved through the determination of its people and the wisdom of its leadership, making it a global model of development, progress and peace.

In a statement on the occasion of Flag Day, His Highness noted that the UAE has earned a leading position in global competitiveness, distinguished by its active diplomacy and soft power that strengthen stability and advance the values of peace and human coexistence worldwide. “Wherever the UAE flag is raised high, its noble message of peace and security rises with it,” he said.

Sheikh Tahnoun continued that Flag Day marks a new chapter in the country’s blessed renaissance, one built on science, knowledge and advanced technology, with creativity, innovation and artificial intelligence as its foundations, inspiring new generations to become the torchbearers of the future.

His Highness stressed that Flag Day embodies the values of loyalty and unity deeply rooted in every Emirati, reinforcing the bond between the leadership and the people, with the national flag standing as a symbol of the UAE’s progress and achievement. He lauded the men and women of the nation for their joint efforts to further its comprehensive development.

He concluded that on this glorious day, all stand in reverence and respect for the flag of the homeland that unites them under its shade, a symbol of unity and identity, a heartbeat reaching for the skies of glory and pride.