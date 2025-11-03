Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Zayed National Museum to mark Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag at Zayed National Museum, marking the UAE’s Flag Day, celebrated annually on 3 November.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled said, “UAE Flag Day is a historic national moment that reflects the deep sense of belonging and loyalty our people hold for their nation and its leadership. It is an occasion to renew our collective commitment to uphold the values and achievements of the Union, as envisioned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding rulers of the UAE.”

H.H. Sheikh Khaled added that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to pursue a steadfast path of excellence and distinction, guided by enduring values and a belief in empowering people as the cornerstone of development and architects of the nation’s future.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE continues to advance confidently toward greater achievements, building on its journey of comprehensive development and reinforcing its standing as a global model of progress and innovation. This path is guided by visionary leadership, strengthened by empowered national talent and driven by a sustainable, innovation-led approach dedicated to building a prosperous and thriving future for generations to come.

The flag-raising ceremony featured the UAE national anthem and was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and a number of senior officers, officials and employees of Abu Dhabi Government.