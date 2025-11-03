Mansour bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Founder's Memorial on Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, raised the UAE flag at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of Flag Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour said that Flag Day symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and their solidarity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing pride in the UAE’s progress and achievements.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised that raising the flag at the Founder’s Memorial carries profound national meaning, honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the values of unity, generosity and dedication that laid the foundation of the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour stated that Flag Day is a day of loyalty and belonging, when the people of the UAE renew their determination to continue the journey of the union established by the founding leaders.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE flag will remain a symbol of pride and sovereignty, and a motivation to continue the nation’s progress, praying to Almighty Allah to bless the UAE with continued security and stability.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, senior officials and representatives from the Presidential Court.