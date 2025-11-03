World Governments Summit expands partnership with International Finance Corporation

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organisation (WGS) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have launched a new phase of their ongoing collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at organising joint initiatives in the UAE and worldwide.

The MoU was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Mohammed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation.

The agreement seeks to reinforce the strategic cooperation between WGS and IFC and broaden its scope to include new joint projects and initiatives - most notably, the Annual Investment Forum focusing on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to be hosted during the World Governments Summit in February 2026.

The forum will convene global industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, with each edition spotlighting a specific region or continent to showcase investment opportunities and promote international collaboration.

Al Olama emphasised that the new MoU represents an extension of a successful strategic partnership between WGS and IFC — one focused on creating future opportunities for nations and economies through identifying promising sectors and unlocking their potential to advance development, uplift societies, and shape a better future for generations to come.

He added that WGS remains committed to expanding and strengthening its global partnerships and launching new collaborations that cover vital sectors most relevant to human life. These efforts, he noted, aim to empower governments, organisations, and communities to meet accelerating global changes, enhance preparedness for the future, and spotlight economic and investment opportunities that drive sustainable growth.

For his part, Makhtar Diop affirmed that “this partnership builds on our longstanding collaboration with the World Governments Summit to turn shared ideas into real investments — connecting capital with opportunity. Our goal is to build new investment corridors between the GCC and emerging markets, starting with Latin America and the Caribbean, and expanding to Africa, Asia, and beyond.”

He emphasised that “IFC’s ability to combine knowledge, capital mobilisation, and risk management makes it a trusted partner in unlocking investment opportunities across the Global South.” This, he said, can strengthen the UAE’s global leadership and expand its footprint in fast-growing markets—while creating jobs and advancing sustainable development where it matters most.

The MoU aims to expand cooperation between WGS and IFC across new areas, building upon their existing successful partnership. This includes launching joint initiatives and projects, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and sharing best practices to advance sustainable investment.

The collaboration will also cover the joint organisation of events, forums, and projects within and beyond the UAE - further strengthening the strategic partnership and amplifying its positive global impact by enabling economies and communities through innovative tools, forward-looking solutions, and future-driven visions that accelerate development and empower growth across vital sectors.

The MoU builds on the strategic partnership established between WGS and IFC in October 2022, which was launched to enhance collaboration and foster a global dialogue on finance, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, contributing to the creation of a better future for all.