Emirates announces additional six weekly frequencies on Dubai-Cairo route

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates has announced an additional six weekly frequencies on the Dubai-Cairo route from 1st December 2025. Strategically scheduled for maximum connectivity with the airline’s vast global network, the additional frequencies will cater to the increased demand during peak winter season.

From 1st February 2026, this will scale to a daily flight with revised timings that complements the current schedule of four daily flights, reinforcing the airline’s confidence in meeting strong leisure and corporate travel demand in and out of Egypt.

Operated with a Boeing 777, the flight schedule is optimised for seamless connections with key destinations in Asia including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and many more.

As one of the earliest destinations on Emirates’ global network, Egypt has long been a priority market for the airline. Cairo already boasts the highest deployment of the iconic Emirates A380s in the Middle East and North Africa, outside of Dubai, and once live with the fifth daily service, will also become the most served city in the airline’s African network, a testament to the airline’s ongoing commitment to the market as it approaches 40 years of service.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “As one of the region’s busiest gateways for both passengers and cargo, Cairo has long been a key destination for Emirates. The additional service will make it easier for customers to connect across our network, while fostering strong trade and tourism links between Egypt, the UAE and the wider world.”

The additional frequency is set to boost connectivity between the two countries, while also increasing cargo capacity in and out of Egypt, offering 300 tonnes via the belly of the Boeing 777, weekly.

Emirates has firmly established itself as a long-term partner of Egypt’s aviation, tourism and trade, since the inaugural flight in 1986. Since then, the airline has scaled operations, increased frequencies and served over 10 million passengers to and from the market.

