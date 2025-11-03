Hamdan bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Al Dhafra Fort to mark Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has raised the UAE flag at Al Dhafra Fort to mark Flag Day, celebrated annually on 3rd November as a national occasion to renew loyalty to the nation and reaffirm commitment to preserving its achievements, protecting its values, and advancing its development.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, senior citizens, and a number of officials and residents of Al Dhafra Region, in an atmosphere of deep national pride and unity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the significance of Flag Day as a symbol of the UAE’s unity and a reminder of the efforts of the founding fathers, who raised the nation’s flag as a powerful emblem of strength, solidarity, and shared purpose.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan extended his congratulations to the UAE leadership, government, and people on this occasion, wishing the nation continued progress, prosperity, and stability under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

