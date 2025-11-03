Sharjah Ruler approves budget for 19th edition of ECTF

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the annual budget of AED950,000 for the Emirates Children’s Theatre Festival (ECTF) , organised by the UAE Theatrical Association in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Culture.

The allocation is made as preparations commence for the 19th edition of the festival, scheduled to take place in December at the Sharjah Cultural Palace.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, expressed gratitude to His Highness for his generous patronage and ongoing support of theatrical and cultural initiatives across the UAE and the Arab world.

He noted that the Sharjah Ruler's emphasises children’s theatre, recognising it as a vital foundation for nurturing creativity and developing well-rounded, imaginative individuals who will shape the future.

Al Owais stated that the Sharjah Ruler’s unwavering support for the festival demonstrates his belief in the importance of theatre as a means for character development, nurturing artistic talents, and encouraging creativity from a young age.

The initiative, he explained, is part of a broad vision that supports all sectors of the performing arts, starting with children’s theatre and expanding to various specialised festivals.

Al Owais emphasised that Sharjah Ruler’s pioneering initiatives have cultivated a lively theatrical scene throughout Sharjah, including festivals such as the Kalba Short Plays Festival, School Theatre, Desert Theatre Festival, Dibba Al Hisn Festival for Monodrama, Scout Theatre, Khorfakkan Theatre Festival, Sharjah Theatre Days, Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival, and the Arab Theatre Festival. In addition, H.H. the Ruler offers financial and moral support to numerous regional and international events, underscoring Sharjah’s role as a global cultural centre that encourages dialogue, creativity, and artistic excellence.

“The Emirates Children’s Theatre Festival has established itself as a distinguished annual event on the UAE’s cultural calendar,” Al Owais said, describing it as a creative platform that fosters innovation and reinforces genuine cultural values in the younger generation.

For his part, Ismail Abdullah, Chairman of the Emirates Theatrical Association, expressed sincere thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah for his ongoing support of Emirati artists and the national theatre movement.

He emphasised that Sharjah Ruler’s sponsorship serves as a renewed motivation to elevate Emirati theatre, enrich its humanitarian and cultural mission, and reinforce Sharjah’s leading role in the Arab cultural renaissance.